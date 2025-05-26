Dick Van Dyke’s opens up about losing friends as he nears 100 years

Dick Van Dyke reflects on rare drawbacks of ageing

Dick Van Dyke has a positive outlook of life but he has had to face a lot of grief head-on.

The 99-year-old actor had a candid conversation about ageing which took a poignant turn as he shared that he has outlived most of his friends.

The Hollywood legend and wife Arlene Van Dyke took up some questions for a Q&A session at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in Malibu.

In the session, Dick disclosed that he and pal Ed Asner were planning a remake of the 1970 sitcom, The Odd Couple. However, it couldn’t be brought to fruition because of Asner’s death in August 2021.

“That would’ve been such fun, and we lost it. I’ve lost a lot of friends,” Dick said.

Arlene added that her husband has “outlived everybody” in his life and “That’s the curse of living to almost 100.”

However, she noted that Dick is “still so positive” about life, to which he responded, “Well, life’s been good to me. I can’t complain.”

Previously speaking about losing his friends as he nears 100, Dick shared that there’s no one left” when it comes to his famous friends, during an appearance at CBS Morning. But, he added, he is always “making new friends.”