Queen issues urgent health update after skipping important royal duty

A known royal figure left fans worried by missing an important royal duty due to health woes.

Queen Rania released a statement after skipping the Independence Day celebrations in Jordan on her official Instagram handle.

The royal revealed that she underwent treatment for her back pain, forcing him to stay home with her daughter, Princess Iman.

Queen shared a delightful photo featuring a mother-daughter duo watching the festivities on television.

She wrote, "Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan! I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain - with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company!"

In the comments section of the post, Queen Rania's well-wishers started pouring love and wishes for her recovery.

One fan wrote, "Get well soon wishing Queen a speedy recovery."

"Get well very soon .. happy Independence Day," another fan chimed in.

Another well-wisher penned, "Our dear queen, may you not see evil, and may you live a thousand times in good health."