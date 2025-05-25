Anna Wintour shuts down biggest rumour about her

Anna Wintour addresses a common speculation about her personality

Anna Wintour had an unexpected reaction to a common misconception regarding her since ages.

The 75-year-old famous editor, who is known for her intimidating reputation, laughed off the question when she was asked if people are scared to face her.

“No one’s scared of me,” Wintour said, setting the record straight in conversation with Page Six at the Gordon Park Foundation’s Annual Gala earlier this week.

The fashion simply said “no” when asked again if she thought people are intimidated of her.

Wintour ended the conversation there with a wave of hand, saying “Nice to see you,” indicating that she would not be interested in further talking about an apparent misconception.

The intimidating aura has surrounded the editor since a writer and former Vogue assistant wrote the book, The Devil Wears Prada, which was believed to be based on Wintour.

The book went on to be adapted for cinema and Meryl Streep played the character of a cynical and demanding editor, Miranda Priestly, considered to be loosely based on the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Previously, many friends close to Wintour have gushed about her kindness and loyalty, in contrast with the widely believed opinion.

British restaurateur Keith McNally, who has been friends with Wintour for about 50 years, told the outlet that she is “much funnier than people realize.”