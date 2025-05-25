Prince William, Harry take inspiration from same key figure despite feud

Prince William and Prince Harry are no longer on speaking terms but the estranged brother has been following in the footsteps of a special figure.

The royal siblings have been continuing the legacy of their late mother, Princess Diana, with their charitable work despite their unsettling feud.

Royal commentator Edward White claimed that if Diana was alive she would be horrified" seeing her sons distant from each other.

As per the Mirror, the author wrote in his new book Dianaworld, "But her sons are arguing about what their mother’s true legacy is. Diana said that she was trying to raise a future king that would ensure the monarchy survived into the 21st century – and William is trying to do a Diana reboot of the monarchy, combining the best of his mother and his grandmother."

On the other hand, some other fans of the People's Princess believe that the Duke of Sussex is the "real defender of her true legacy."

He said, "There’s something about Diana that encourages people to read whatever they want to read into her. The way people can look at Diana as embodying totally differing sides of an argument even applies to her sons."

Edward said that Princess Diana would have expressed her wish for William and Harry to sit in the same room to make amends with each other.