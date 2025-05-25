Future King William takes crucial step for reign: ‘Breaks royal tradition’

Prince William appears to be firm in his stance about what he wants to do with his future reign, even if that change would be a major break from royal tradition upheld by late Queen Elizabeth or his father, King Charles.

As since his ascension to the throne, Charles has been making major changes to the monarchy in a bid to modernise it. Now, it seems that Charles’s heir will be taking it one step further.

Previously, William expressed that he prefers to take his royal status with a “small r” which meant that he is focussed on the issues rather than the pomp and show of it.

Palace insiders claim that the future king is already working on the shift in approach as he quietly prepares for his destined role, according to royal editor Kate Mansey for the Times.

William recently visited Scotland to support the Street Soccer charity as the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales made a donation. The contribution was made in a bid to “foster health and wellbeing, reduce isolation, and strengthen social connections for thousands of local people of all ages”.

“I think what’s really interesting about this is, I wrote a profile about William recently, and someone very close to him was saying that this is a move away from these classic kinds of patronages, where you would go and support an existing charity, to actual projects,” Mansey said during the new episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

She explained that the future king “wants to come away and think, ‘I've made a difference there, there's money that’s gone into that community centre or there's something that's happened because I went there,’ rather than just showing up and shaking some hands”.

The royal editor noted that the latest move has been a clear indicator of how he wants to operate as a royal, even if it is a “quite a radical departure, really, from what The King does, or what the late Queen did.”