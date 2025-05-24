Tory Lanez faces new explosive allegations after prison fight

Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson who is a controversial Canadian rapper best known for chart-topping hits like Say It and Luv, is once again making headlines from behind bars.

Tory's prison attacker, Santino Casio who who is accused of stabbing the rapper 14 times, said that he struck first because he thought the rapper was out to get him.

He told TMZ that prison rumors said Tory put a price on his head and when they met, he spotted something odd in Tory’s pocket and got worried.

The attacker further said that he got stabbed in the leg during the fight.

The rapper's team shared with TMZ: "The recent attempt on his life was savage and ferocious, underscoring the clear and present danger he faces while incarcerated. Any claim to the contrary particularly from an individual serving a life sentence for heinous crimes is not only baseless but an absurd fabrication."

Tory Lanez is currently serving 10 years at California’s Tehachapi prison for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet back in July 2020.