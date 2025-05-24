BTS ARMY suffers heartbreak due to Jungkook

BTS Jungkook caused a heartbreak with an unexpected revelation.

BTS ARMY was left devastated upon finding out that the septet canceled another concert in Qatar, losing a second opportunity after Jungkook had to turn down the invitation to perform with Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl due to his ongoing military service.

On Friday, May 23, K-pop stans got to know about the canceled show after Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of the country’s Tourism Authority, broke the news during the 5th Qatar Economic Forum, which took place from 20 to 22 May 2025.

Kharji revealed that they had attempted to invite BTS the previous year, but the boy band rejected the invitation due to Jungkook’s ongoing mandatory military service.

Fans were outraged to learn that the K-pop sensation was hindered from taking the stage during his military service. They flooded social media with their concerns and held onto hope for another chance.

"Another lost opportunity. Jungkook will come back stronger, with no more restrictions," one fan remained in high spirits despite the setback.

"Hopefully Qatar will reach out again," another though followed by a third one, writing, "FIFA Kook is returning from the military soon. Hope he also includes Qatar in his world tour."

Notably, if Jungkook’s mandatory military commitments didn’t prevent him from traveling to Qatar, this would have been his second performance in the Middle Eastern country after lighting up the stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.