Love Is Blind's Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton split after 4 years

Love Is Blind's couple Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton called it quits

Love Is Blind season 3 couple Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed have parted ways after four years of marriage.

The duo took to Instagram Friday, May 23 to share the news of their separation with their fans.

"We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths,” the joint Instagram statement read.

It continued, “We’ve been separated for some time now and have being our best to work through everything privately and with care.”

Bolton and Reed explained, “This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it’s been an emotional process for both of us.”

The reality TV stars shared, “We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we’ve shared. There’s not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.”

The 30-year-olds concluded their statement by expressing gratitude to 'everyone who has supported' them and asking 'for compassion' as they 'navigate this transition'.

For the unversed, they had first met on the sets of Netflix reality television series.

The two got married in 2021 before finally moving in together in 2023.