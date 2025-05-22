Kourtney Kardashian is ‘a homeschool person’, ‘What’s the goal here?’

Kourtney Kardashian shares unconventional thoughts 'school system'

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t stressing about raising little Einsteins — at least not in the traditional, school-bell-ringing kind of way. The mom of four recently got real about her unconventional parenting views during a candid chat on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, and let’s just say, she’s not exactly rushing to pack anyone’s lunchbox.

“I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is,” Kourtney said, diving into her broader life philosophy.

“There’s ways we function as a family that … it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family.”

And when it comes to the age-old school routine? Kourtney is over it.

“Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f–king go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated.”

Naturally, that struck a chord with Khloé, who jumped in without hesitation, “Oh, I’m such a homeschool person, so don’t even get me going.”

The Poosh founder, who shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick — plus 1-year-old Rocky with hubby Travis Barker — explained that her kids are already sending her motivational content to support the cause.

“And then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’ Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything.”

Her approach clearly leans toward intuitive parenting — and that includes how she handles colds and fevers too.

“I will, like, nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen,” she admitted.

“I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there’s so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States [it’s different].”

And for baby Rocky, Kourtney and Travis are leaning into something called attachment style parenting — a concept that may have some scratching their heads, but for her, it’s all about keeping close.

“I think it’s really not separating for as much as possible in the first three years,” she said, adding that it “really helps nurture” the bond between parent and child.

In true Kardashian style, Kourtney’s parenting philosophy is bold, unfiltered, and a little outside the box — or rather, the classroom.