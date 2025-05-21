Hailey Bieber proves to be ‘saving grace’ for Justin Bieber amid backlash

Justin and Hailey Bieber issue update on marriage after shutting down rumours

Hailey Bieber has been on her husband Justin Bieber’s side through thick and thin and that has brought him back to life.

During this time in Justin’s life when his every move gets analysed and criticised, Hailey continuously shuts down every backlash about the popstar.

“Hailey tries to be there for him as much as she can,” an insider source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

“She is very patient and accommodating and helps him a lot. She is the most supportive wife, and he feels grateful to have her. They have been through a lot, but have been in a good place these last few months,” they added.

The source went on to say that “Hailey is a positive, good influence on Justin. She’s been a saving grace for him.”

The pair went through a major change in August 2024 when they welcomed their baby, Jack Blues Bieber. Although parenthood shifted their dynamic, it also brought forth positive changes in Justin.

“When his son was born, everyone was hoping that would be a positive influence for him. It’s what’s made him really want to heal and reflect on everything,” said the source.

This comes after Hailey recently called out social media critics in her Vogue cover story, saying, “You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b--ches are going to be mad.”