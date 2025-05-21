Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans look adorable in new goofy video

'Materialists' actors have good time in behind-the-scenes of their new film

Dakota Johnson will be collaborating Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in the upcoming film, Materialists.

The upcoming romantic comedy follows the story of a young New York based matchmaker, who’s business gets complicated after she gets stuck in choosing between the perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

The Fifty Shades of Grey famed Dakota revealed that she had a ball of a time with both her co-stars, claiming that ‘they both are funny dudes.’

Earlier today, production company A24 released the behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot featuring the trio. The video is a proof how fun it was for all of them to be on the sets of Materialists.

“Never breaking up this love triangle. Behind the scenes with @Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. Opens in theatres June 13.”

Fans are screaming, crying and throwing up over the fun clip released by studio. One of them commented, “What did Dakota do in her past life to be this lucky.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m telling my kids this was twilight.”

Directed by Celine Song, the all new rom com also stars Zoe Winters, Dasha Nekrasova and Louisa Jacobson.