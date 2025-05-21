Una Healy finally finds peace in letting love go

Una Healy, Irish singer who is best known for her time in the chart-topping girl group The Saturdays, is embracing single life and says she’s better off for it.

The 43-year-old singer married former English rugby star Ben Foden back in 2012. The couple split in 2018 after six years together, and their divorce was finalized in 2019.

She told Closer magazine: "I think I'm better off staying on my own for now.

"I want to keep my private life private."

Though she’s happy being single right now, the What About Us singer hasn’t ruled out finding the right man someday.

She said: "I just want a nice person! A good person is a good person; it doesn't matter what they do."

Una’s a hands-on mom with a busy life, but she balances work and motherhood with the support of her parents, Anne and John.

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star shared, “I have help from my parents. They’re there all the time.”

"I'm very lucky."

