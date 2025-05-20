Mariah Carey makes BIG announcement for her fans

Mariah Carey has recently delivered exciting news for her fans as she’s all set to make a grand comeback to Australian stages in 2025.

Daily Mail Australia confirmed that the singer will play shows in Sydney and Melbourne later this year. This will mark her first tour Down Under in over a decade.

An entertainment promoter spilled to the same outlet, “Mariah has been eager to reconnect with her Australian fans.”

“The Celebration of Mimi tour is the perfect opportunity to do so, and plans are underway to include Australia in the tour itinerary later this year,” revealed an insider.

Interestingly, Mariah also teased her over enthused fans with an Instagram video featuring an Australian flag and kangaroos marked on a calendar, hinting at upcoming tour dates in the country.

The official dates and venues are yet to be confirmed; however, fans are encouraged to stay alert for announcements.

Meanwhile, Mariah revealed what annoyed her most throughout her decades-long singing career.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the pop icon said that at the time, it irritated her when “they called it a comeback album”.

“But now I'm just like, "Oh yeah, my comeback album,” she added.