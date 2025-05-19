Govt extends deadline of PM laptop scheme





Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses an event organized to celebrate the International Youth Day in Islamabad on August 12, 2024. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme announced an extension of its registration from May 20 to June 1, 2025.

The extension opened up a new opportunity for students to leverage the scheme’s resources and enhance their digital literacy.

As per an official, the scheme is a part of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. It had been well-received by students across the country.

With this new deadline, students — who missed the deadline earlier — could apply and benefit from the program. The aim is to promote smart education and digital empowerment among youth.

This scheme announcement caused spike in traffic with thousands of students submitting their applications.

According to government guidelines, students pursuing higher education in recognised public institutions are eligible to apply.

They must be currently enrolled in PhD, MS/MPhil, Master’s or Bachelors program and meet specific academic requirements.

They must have CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks while first year university students need to submit their intermediate marks — HSSC marks. MS/PhD students in their first semester are required to submit the results of their previous degree.

There is a quota system for distribution of laptops with 18% reserved for students in Balochistan’s higher education institutions and 5% for distance learning students.

To apply and avail this opportunity, the eligible students can register either through Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH) mobile application or visit PM Youth Programme website: www.pmyp.gov.pk which is now accepting applications.