Princess Eugenie makes first statement after King Charles gives new role

Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt message after King Charles honoured his niece with a special role.

For the unversed, The King's Foundation recently revealed that the Princess of York will "mentor" the young people associated with the monarch's educational charity.

As reported by The Telegraph, she met 35 "changemakers," including milliner Barnaby Horn, painter Jo Rance, and knitwear designer Marie Bruhat, last week as part of her new role as ambassador of the foundation.

Eugenie, director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in Mayfair, is said to be sharing her "experience of the art world to inspire and elevate" the youngsters selected in the list of "35 under 35."

After receiving a special task from the King, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter took to her Instagram page and released captivating photos of paintings showcased at Yale Center for British Art in New Haven.

In her statement, Eugenie said, "I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut. You must go see Tracey Emin’s first major museum show in the US, I Loved You Until the Morning. @traceyeminstudio."

"Until July, you can also see J.M.W Turner: Romance and Reality marking the 250th anniversary of Turner’s birth."

At the end of her note, the Princess of York highlighted the power of art which can "express emotion across time, medium and genre. These works are bold and moving."