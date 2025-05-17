Cassie makes emotional statement after testimony concludes in Diddy trial

Cassie makes emotional statement after concluding testimony in Diddy trial

Cassie Ventura, who had been on the witness stand for four days during the Diddy trial, finally concluded painful and emotional testimony on Friday.

The singer, 38, narrated harrowing accounts of abuse and torture she had endured for the 10 years she was with her rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

As the testimony came to a conclusion, Cassie made a powerful statement, which was read by her attorney Douglas Wigdor outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan US Courthouse in New York City.

The lawyer shared that the Cassie expressed her gratitude to her “family and [her] advocates” after delivering her traumatic testimony.

At the conclusion of her testimony, Ventura, through a statement read by her thanked her supporters for their kindness and vowed to never forget what she said Combs did to her.

“This week has been extremely challenging but also remarkably empowering and healing for me,” the statement read, via Page Six.

“I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear,” it continued. “For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.

I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received.”

It concluded with “I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy. I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”