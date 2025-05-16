Prince William and Kate banish Harry’s name for peace of mind

William and Kate refuse to engage with Harry and Meghan.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are shutting down any mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind palace walls.

According to Us Weekly, the Prince and Princess of Wales are deeply unsettled by Harry’s latest BBC interview, in which he spoke openly about his strained relationship with the royals.

A source claims the couple is intentionally keeping their distance, both emotionally and conversationally.

"William is more hurt than anything else," the insider revealed, adding that neither he nor Kate "are giving Harry or Meghan the time of day."

The couple are said to be prioritizing calm in their household, with the source noting, "They’re trying not to speak about them at all for a less stressful environment."

The insider claimed that Meghan’s name has become effectively off-limits. "No one on the staff can mention her name to Kate right now," the source said.

"Her name is basically banned because of the stress around it — she doesn’t want it anymore."

The insider added that even if relations between the brothers improve, "Kate will never see Meghan again."

Despite ongoing royal tensions, Prince William and Kate Middleton may be open to forgiving Prince Harry but not his wife, Meghan Markle, according to insiders.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Prince William may even ban his brother from attending his future coronation.

One source bluntly stated, "I think it’s done… I don’t think there’s any coming back from that.”

Another added, "Before the interview, we thought, Come on, William, extend a hand to your brother. But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learned anything."