Naomi Campbell disqualified from Met Gala 2025: Here’s why

Naomi Campbell has recently been disqualified from attending the Met Gala today, May 5 amid her feud with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The supermodel has been banned because of a huge error she made negative comment about Met host Anna on stage during an event in September 2024.

Now, Anna has the authority to expel Naomi from fashion’s biggest night, which will be held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A source spilled to The Sun, “Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment.”

“You don't throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Anna doesn't forget or forgive. It's no coincidence.”

“If Anna wants you out, you're out. Simple as that,” remarked an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi had been attending Met for over the years, therefore her absence from the list wasn’t overlooked by the industry.

“Everyone's whispering and it's Anna's way of reminding who runs the show,” stated an insider.

Naomi on the other hand maintained that she “felt too old to attend the fashion event” to cover her face.

Speaking in a YouTube video last week, she said of the 2024 gala, “It is my last. I can't... I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety.”

“I don't know what number this is, I think it could be either 20 or 21. Can you imagine?” mentioned the 54-year-old.

For the unversed, Naomi and Anna had first confrontation at the New York Fashion Week ceremony for Harlem's Fashion Row where the model’s lateness caused problems.

Anna left the event without presenting the gong to Naomi but when the model came in, she was presented the Fashion Icon Award by Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr.

The runway star added, “It wasn't my choice to have the other lady, I'd much rather have this one.”