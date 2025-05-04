Lady Gaga reacts to her historic performance that dethroned Madonna

'I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world,' says Gaga about her historic performance

Lady Gaga just made music history.

On May 3, the pop icon performed a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, drawing the largest crowd ever recorded for a female artist.

As Variety reported, the show marked her return to Brazil after more than a decade and shattered the attendance record previously held by Madonna.

“An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history,” Gaga, 39, shared in a statement on her Instagram. “I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world… you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time.”

Gaga, who called the event a “history-making” moment during the concert, thanked her fans in Brazil and beyond: “Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”

But the night wasn’t without its dark side. According to the BBC, local police foiled a planned bomb attack aimed at the massive crowd. Authorities reported that the suspect was arrested and linked to a group promoting hate against children and the LGBTQ+ community, which Gaga has been vocally supportive of.

Still, Gaga’s message of resilience and unity rang louder than anything else. “The people of Brazil are the reason why I can shine,” she told the crowd.