Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith clash over big decision

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, who got engaged back in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2020, have been facing some tension in their co-parenting journey.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are at odds over where their daughter should go to school, and things are getting legal.

The former couple, who ended their marriage in October 2023 after nearly four years together, have worked out a divorce settlement with the help of a mediator. They've agreed on a temporary plan for sharing custody of their five-year-old daughter, Juno, equally.

However, they're still at odds over which school is best for her.

According to court documents seen by TMZ, Jodie is asking the judge to make Joshua follow a court order that gives her the final say in choosing Juno’s elementary school.

Jodie wants their daughter to start at a new school next year. After doing her research, she discussed the option with Joshua and made sure the school was close to his home. However, she claims he’s refused to agree to the plan.

As part of the divorce settlement, the former Dawson's Creek star will pay $2,787 a month in child support. There will be no spousal support, as he and the 38-year-old actress had already agreed on a lump sum.