Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from UK after major legal setback

Prince Harry suffered another big setback after losing his security battle.

For the unversed, the UK court dismissed the Duke of Sussex's appeal in which he asked for official security for himself and his family, wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The security was downsized when the Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Soon after the case verdict, Harry sat down for a bombshell interview on BBC, revealing that the result left him 'devastated' and expressed a desire to reconcile with the royal family.

Notably, King Charles' youngest son said that he "can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK," especially after security concerns.

Now, Express.co.uk reported that they conducted a poll asking Britons for their opinion on whether the Montecito couple should return to the UK.

Surprisingly, "97 per cent [5,304 votes] said that they think the couple should remain in the US and not return back to Britain."

Sadly, only 3 per cent of people believe that Harry and Meghan should return to the UK.