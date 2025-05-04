Denzel Washington's Tony snub sparks controversy online

Jake Gyllenhaal was also snub at 2025 Tonys

The Equalizer famed Denzel Washington did not receive a nod for Tony Awards 2025, which has created a stir on the internet.

When Broadway’s biggest awards announced the nominations, it included names of George Clooney and Nicole Scherzinger for their stage productions of Good Luck and Sunset Boulevard respectively.

Meanwhile, Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the William Shakespeare’s Othello, were not even considered to be nominated in the award show and were left out.

Furious fans could not resist expressing their disappointment over the snub.

One of them wrote, “I can’t believe that!”. Meanwhile, another called out for a ‘boycott’.

A third user commented, “How ridiculous of the Tonys to snub Michelle Williams, Denzel Washington, Daniel Radcliffe and James Franco.”

Another upset Washington fan expressed, “So many black American actors/actresses are being snubbed and passed over for foreign actors, but now they are snubbing DENZEL!!! Oh brother, where do we go from here, who is next??”

Previously, the 70-year-old actor’s fans got upset when he did not get an Oscar nomination for his performance in Gladiator II, as many believed that he truly deserved one.