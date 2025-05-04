Met Gala 2025: Celebrities expected to make their debut this year

This year’s Met Gala is expected to see many new faces, including some of the fan-favourite celebrities who rose to fame last year.
The biggest fashion event will be held on Monday, May 5th, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and the theme for this year is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with a dress code, "Tailored for You," which is a nod to the Black dandy fashion movement.
While the event will host many Met gala regulars, celebrities appearing for the first time would be as follows:
Some of these celebrities have not yet confirmed their attendance but they are all rumoured to attend the event on Monday, including Kelce.
The NFL star's arrival to New York ahead of the Met Gala fueled the speculations of him making his first appearance at the high-profile event, alongside his girlfriend Taylor Swift who is rumoured to make a return to the event.
