Gracie Abrams amazes fans on opening night at Sydney tour stop

Gracie Abrams delivers memorable performance Sydney’s opening night

Gracie Abrams gave Sydney fans a night to remember during her The Secret of Us Tour in Australia.

Since her last sold-out Australia concert last year, her recent show on May 2, marked her second stop of her first The Secret of Us Tour.

"The last time we played here, the room wasn’t this big," she told the crowd. "I've been dying to come back ever since."

Appearing on the stage barefoot, Abrams belted out Risk and after performing the ending note she breathlessly said, "Holy S---, Sydney!"

"Thank you for filling my life with so much joy," she said, hand on heart, as she met with a thunderous applaud.

Prior to the concert, the venue looked like a giant sleep-over where, according to Rolling Stone, 21,000 fans camped overnight in the rain for a front-row spot at Qudos Bank Arena.

Earlier during her Auckland, New Zealand concert, she gave a surprise performance of Lorde’s hit song Liability.

Abrams’ The Secret of Us Tour continues with two more nights at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, before hitting Brisbane on May 6th and 7th, Melbourne on May 9th and11th, Adelaide on May 13th, and Perth on May 16th and17th.