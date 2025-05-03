Gracie Abrams amazes fans on opening night at Sydney tour stop

Gracie Abrams gave Sydney fans a night to remember during her The Secret of Us Tour in Australia.
Since her last sold-out Australia concert last year, her recent show on May 2, marked her second stop of her first The Secret of Us Tour.
"The last time we played here, the room wasn’t this big," she told the crowd. "I've been dying to come back ever since."
Appearing on the stage barefoot, Abrams belted out Risk and after performing the ending note she breathlessly said, "Holy S---, Sydney!"
"Thank you for filling my life with so much joy," she said, hand on heart, as she met with a thunderous applaud.
Prior to the concert, the venue looked like a giant sleep-over where, according to Rolling Stone, 21,000 fans camped overnight in the rain for a front-row spot at Qudos Bank Arena.
Earlier during her Auckland, New Zealand concert, she gave a surprise performance of Lorde’s hit song Liability.
Abrams’ The Secret of Us Tour continues with two more nights at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, before hitting Brisbane on May 6th and 7th, Melbourne on May 9th and11th, Adelaide on May 13th, and Perth on May 16th and17th.
‘Floribama Shore’ star Kirk Medas died at 33 hours after his co-star urged fans to pray for his well being
Prince Harry opens up about forgiveness and royal rift after legal defeat
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet set THIS major rule in relationship
Anderson .Paak makes surprising confession about Mariah Carey amid dating rumours
Justin Bieber lands in new trouble following update on new album
Princess Eugenie celebrates husband Jack's birthday amid Royal turmoil