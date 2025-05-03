Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fuel 'baby' rumours with latest outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fueled baby rumours with a rare public appearance in New York City.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs' star lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, the couple has maintained a notably low profile, rarely being spotted out together. So when Kelce, 35, was seen solo on Thursday, May 1, fans couldn’t help but speculate.

The NFL star stepped out in the city without the Cruel Summer hitmaker, prompting a wave of theories across social media.

While some fans worried the couple might be facing relationship troubles or even a breakup, others believed Swift, 35, might be pregnant and intentionally staying out of the spotlight.

"She's not even going out and having dinner with all her regular girlfriends," one fan commented under a news outlet’s post. "Wonder if she's pregnant and trying to keep it concealed for a while?!?"

"Notice a lot of popular entertainers will disappear from the spotlight for a while and then when they finally appear in public the 'baby bump' is finally displayed!!" they explained further.

Another agreed with the first comment, "OMG I was thinking the same thing!"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in, saying, "Well,that will be happy news."

Notably, the tight end’s latest outing was all business. Page Six reported that he was in the city for a photoshoot, dressed in an all-white ensemble: a sweater with green details, matching jeans, and white sneakers.

The New Height podcast co-host completed the look with aviator sunglasses and a camouflage tote bag. In one image, Kelce is seen walking across the streets of New York with one hand in his pocket and the other carrying the bag.