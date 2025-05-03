Patrick Schwarzenegger set for major role in Luca Guadagnino film

Patrick Schwarzenegger, known for his role in The White Lotus, is hoping to earn the leading role in Luca Gaudagnino new American Psycho movie.

Schwarzenegger has shown his liking for the film over the years and publicly voiced his interest in the lead character Patrick Bateman.

Recently on X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a picture of film poster and script’s title page captioned, "Patrick Schwarzenegger, I’ve found your breakout role."

The Midnight Sun actor replied, "I’d love nothing more [winking emoji]."

Previously, when Guadagnino’s project was first reported, Schwarzenegger responded to the news, saying, "My dream."

In 2021, the Gen V star dressed as Patrick Bateman for Vanity Fair photo shoot celebrating the notable films from early 2000s

Despite his eagerness for the role, Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter that he is planning to stay patient before signing his next big project following The White Lotus finale.

The American Psycho is an adaptation of author Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 best-selling novel. Christian Bale played the investment banker harbouring murderous fantasies in director Mary Harron’s cult-favourite film version that hit theatres in 2000.