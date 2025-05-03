Prince Harry shares 'powerful' message to support meaningful cause

Prince Harry shares 'powerful' message to honour aerial firefighters

Prince Harry released a new statement to honour aerial firefighters after his headline-making appearance at the 2025 Living Legends of Aviation Ceremony.

As per Sussex.com, the Duke of Sussex attended the event to pay a "powerful" tribute to the "aerial firefighters who risk their lives in the sky to protect communities on the ground."

Harry's spokesperson shared that the Aviation Awards are held annually to honour the meritorious contributions of those working in aviation and aerospace.

For the unversed, the former working royal was "inducted as a Living Legend of Aviation in 2024 for his decade of military service as an Apache helicopter pilot and for his continued advocacy for veterans and mental health."

During his keynote speech at the awards ceremony, Harry highlighted the "extraordinary courage and resilience of the firefighting crews" who worked selflessly during this year’s devastating wildfires in Southern California.

"As flames threatened homes, communities, and wildlife across the region, aerial firefighting teams played a vital role—navigating hazardous conditions to slow the spread of destruction and support emergency efforts on the ground," Harry's message reads.