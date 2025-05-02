Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making King Charles life 'living hell'

The royal family is said to be frustrated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged attempts to make the monarch's final days more difficult amid his health crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked outrage by publicly discussing matters about the royal family and their private meetings.

The couple triggered controversy with their interviews and podcasts during the last years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, angering the royal supporters by making the final years of Prince Philip's and the late monarch’s lives challenging.

Now, a royal commentator has claimed: "The reality is, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] are currently making the last years of King Charles’ life a living hell."

Kinsey Schofield, in conversation with Fox News, went on explaining the possible reaction of the monarchy's beloved people, saying: "Prince William, along with the public, is going to be less forgiving this time around… This desperation we sense is Meghan, [in particular], knowing that Prince William is on the horizon, and he will not put up with her."

Since the couple's departure, which has been coined "Megxit" by the press, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have aired their grievances in interviews, documentaries as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare."

However, another British royal expert Hilary Fordwich highlighted the biggest truth about Harry's relationship with the monarch, saying: "King Charles is tolerant and lenient, as they are both his sons."

She even went on saying: "He has, until very recently, always hoped for some sort of reconciliation."

"Former courtiers have always said that William is bent on stripping Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles due to their blatant breach of both the agreement with his grandmother and royal protocol," Fordwich claimed.