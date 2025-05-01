Kanye West's rant sparks Kim Kardashian's urgent safety measures

Ye, 47, shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kim

Kim Kardashian is taking serious measures to protect herself and and family following her ex-husband Kanye West's latest outburst.

The Reality sensation has reportedly upgraded her security detail after the Violent Crimes rapper, 47, posted a series of shocking messages on social media including disturbing remarks praising Adolf Hitler.

The situation escalated on Wednesday when West launched into an explosive rant during livestream.

In his emotional tirade, he claimed he had been blocked from seeing his children stating, 'I am gonna get these kids, bro. I am talking to the lawyers-it gets to the point where I do not lose my fuc**** in mind where I got to used to not seeing my kids.'

Now a source has revealed that Kardashian, 44, is taking no chances and has hired round the clock security to ensure her and her children's safety, reported DailyMail.

