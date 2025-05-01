Cynthia Erivo reveals shocking real-life inspiration behind 'I Forgive You'

Cynthia Erivo offers inside glimpse into new studio album

Cynthia Erivo is offering an inside glimpse into her new studio album I Forgive You, just a month ahead of its release.

The 38-year-old singer, who is gearing up for the release of her second album on June 6, revealed the real inspiration behind crafting her new masterpiece.

Speaking at a playback event for the record, the Wicked star explained, “What’s happened is, by accident all of the things that have sort of influenced me musically, and all the things I’ve been listening to since I was a little girl, sort of just came out.

“Whether it’s listening to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers on the radio, because Magic FM will do that to you.”

While she explained that her album is highly influenced by the likes of Enya, Spice Girls, and Brandy, Erivo further went on to add, “Or listening to Enya with all of like the stacking and the vocal padding, or listening to Brandy for some of that, that R&B, that’s in there because she’s the bible, you can’t help it, I was listening to her my whole entire life.”

On the professional front, the singer is slated to release her second album this year, following her debut solo album, Ch. 1 VS. 1, in September 2021.