Ed Sheeran to depict 'darkest period of his life' with new album 'Play'

'Bad Habits' singer has seven studio albums in total

Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran has teased his new album titled, Play.

Taking it to Instagram, the 34-year-old dropped a captivating video introducing his new album.

The video montage showcased clips of him roaming around the world in different counties and cities, finding inspiration for the fresh record.

The Perfect singer explained, “Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour and explore cultures in the countries I was touring.”

Sheeran revealed that he made this record all across the world and finally finished it in India.

He continued, “Going into this album campaign I said to myself ‘I just want everything I do to be fun and playful’ - so that’s why we are building pubs for folk jams, doing gigs on open top busses and singing in pink cowboy hats on bars.”

“The older I get the more I just want to enjoy things and savour the moments that are mad and chaotic”, concluded Ed.

The English singer and songwriter had seven studio albums in total. Play is going to be his eighth one.