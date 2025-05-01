Hailey Bieber: Relationship-wrecker?

Hailey Bieber to be blamed for THIS failed relationship?

Hailey Bieber is now married to the American popstar, Justin Bieber, and is a mother to their child, but previously it was a totally different scenario.

Hailey Rhode Baldwin tied the knot with the Peaches singer in 2018 upsetting many fans who had rooted for Selena-Justin relationship.

Benny Blanco's fiancée and the 31-year-old had been in on-off romance for long before finally breaking up in 2018.

At the time of the celebrity couple's marriage, fans had blasted the Rhode founder for wrecking the Rare Beauty founder's blossoming relation with the Sorry crooner.

Over the period of time till now, Alec Baldwin's niece has been bearing the brunt one way of the other for her marriage with the American singer-songwriter.

However, recently fans' hate has intensified immensely as the Calm Down hitmaker made bombshell claims about her life after breakup.

The 32-year-old have admitted on her latest appearance on Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast that she felt 'alone' and 'hadn't liked anyone in a long time' five years after the two parted ways, as per Metro.

The backlash of the fans is so brutal that there are numerous people flooding Hailey's recent Instagram posts' comment section with statement, "You'll always be a fan."

These words point towards the TikTok docuseries that accuses Hailey of stalking Justin and manipulating her way into his life, ultimately kicking Selena out.