King Charles praised as 'inspiration' for hosting cancer warriors reception

King Charles is a living example of a true warrior.

The monarch, who is battling cancer, has been dubbed as an 'inspiration' after hosting a meaningful reception at Buckingham Palace to honour individuals living with cancer and cancer campaigners.

Among the guests were the parents of the late Dame Deborah James, a prominent cancer advocate.During the event, King Charles delivered a heartfelt message, which deeply resonated with attendees.

Former Royal Correspondent at The Sun Charles Rae praised the King while speaking to GB News, stating,'I come from the belief that royal airdes only ever spoke two words, which was no comment, so it's fantastic to see this new openness in the Royal Family, where they will discuss matters and we see them doing more normal things.'

Rae also emphasised the importance of such reception, saying the reasoning behind it is 'two fold', - to raise awareness and to reassure Britons that they are not alone in their cancer journey.

For those unware, King Charles and Queen Camilla are also marking the second anniversary of their Coronation at Windsor Castle, making the occasion even more meaningful.