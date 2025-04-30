Drew Barrymore reveals how unrealistic beauty standards affect young girls

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed how unrealistic beauty standards affected young girls during her eponymous talk show.

In conversation with Gayle King, the Never Been Kissed actress said that she had no idea young girls would also be going through some of the vanity circuses they experienced in their performing arts profession.

But now due to social media, Drew stated that every girl “is now challenging with more than they should have ever been contending with”.

“We have no low and slow as well as scaffolding on girls’ beauty,” remarked the Charlie’s Angels actress.

Drew noted, “It’s all out there… it’s in your face and this is just a new normal that we are navigating through.”

Later, she asked Gayle about how she dealt with her teenage daughter.

To which the broadcast journalist replied, “We observed that with teenage girls they never put out picture where they look like crap. They all put out pictures where they are looking so great on social media.”

“I talk to a young girl who opened up that she sometimes took 100 pictures just to get one… that never occurred to me,” pointed out the 70-year-old.

Gayle explained, “These photos are always crafted, selected and curated.”

Meanwhile, the American TV personality advised young girls “to feel comfortable in their own skin”.

“Makeup should add to your looks and not to change you,” she added.