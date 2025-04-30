Teddi Mellencamp shares emotional conversation with kids about cancer

Teddi Mellencamp, American media personality known for her brave battle against cancer, has recently shared a deeply personal part of her journey, opening up to her kids about her diagnosis.

The 43-year-old star shared that she is now making progress in her cancer fight. Her tumors have shrunk or disappeared and she's on track to recover.

Teddi, mom to Dove (5), Cruz (10), and Slate (12) with Edwin Arroyave, opened up about her bond with her kids during an interview with Extra.

"I've been very open and vulnerable with them on the days that I don't feel good and the days that I do, because I don't ever want them to think that I'm not 100 percent being there the way I used to be."

Teddi’s kids have been an incredible source of support throughout her health journey.

She said: "They've been my caretakers and, like, my son every night will be like, ‘Do you want your elixir?’ And really, my elixir is half a Pedialyte and half sparkling water, and it's like we're trying to get the perfect combination, and every night he's like, ‘Blue raspberry or…?’ So, it's been really great to have them be helpers, and I'm so happy that I've been able to encourage them to share when they need help and when it's okay to be sad or happy."

This month, Teddi took to social media to share the good news that her tumors have "shrunk."