Keith Urban opinion on Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ sparks debate

Keith Urban bold opinion on Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ sparks debate

Keith Urban’s daring viewpoint on Taylor Swift’s hit Reputation album stirred up conversation among fans.

The fan-favourite record is the sixth studio album and one of the two re-recording yet to be released, along with Swift’s self-titled debut album.

In a new interview with Much Music, the Australian country singer shared his surprising first take on the album.

"I remember hearing [Reputation], and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I’m not sure about this record,'" he admitted. "I'm a fan, right, and I'm like, 'mmmm, mmm, yeah, it’s not it for me.'"

However, years later he gave another chance to it, realising, "I love this record. So, sometimes, she’s just way ahead of the curve."

Fans in a TikTok clip of the interview commented on his opinion, surprisingly agreeing with his original take on the album.

"No way me and Keith Urban have the same opinion of rep lol," wrote one user.

Another agreed, "It is nice to hear that I am not the only person that didn’t like reputation when it came out and now absolutely love it."

Fan quipped, "So that’s why we haven’t gotten the reputation tv because she’s waiting for everyone to catch up to the original reputation."

The Somebody Like You singer, went on to praise the 14th Grammy award winner, saying, "It’s a great I mean, you could pick out any Taylor record and she’s insanely talented. And, often ahead of her time."

Swift and Urban share a long-standing friendship since 2009, when the Lover crooner opened for Urban on his Escape Together Tour.

Their bond grew stronger over the years with collaborations like Highway Don’t Care, Tim McGraw and Swift’s re-recorded track That’s When from Fearless (Taylor’s Version).