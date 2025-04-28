Prince William plays crucial role after representing King at world stage

Prince William, who has quietly been preparing for his destined role at the throne, achieved a milestone over the weekend as he embarked on his journey to becoming a global statesman.

The Prince of Wales represented King Charles and the British monarchy at the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican where he was joined by, royal figures, heads of states and dignitaries from around the world.

The future king is now being praised for a smart move he made during the sombre event, which served a greater purpose of bringing peace and maintaining diplomatic ties.

Among the world leaders, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – who had a heated argument during a White House meeting in February – were also in attendance.

William was accompanied by UK PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. However, when the opportunity presented itself, the Prince “read the room” and respectfully peeled away so that the PM could have a talks with the heads of state, via The Telegraph.

Starmer had a discussion at the solemn event with Trump, Zelensky and Macron, which could lead to major decisions taken in world politics.

Zelensky had dubbed the impromptu summit – which was held on the sidelines of the Pope’s funeral – as a “good meeting that has the potential to become historic”.

Meanwhile, the White House said it was “very productive”.