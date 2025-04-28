Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new secret move unveiled

Prince William and Kate Middleton quiet move sparked reaction as a new statement was released for the royal couple.

Last year in October, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the victims’ families of the Southport stabbing incident, in which three little girls lost their lives. The royal couple had made the journey to Liverpool to express their support and condole the families.

Now, months after the visit – which also marked Kate’s first public engagement since completing chemotherapy for cancer – it was revealed that the future king and queen made a generous donation to fund the playground to honour the memory of the late victims.

Over the weekend, Jinnie Payne, headteacher of Churchtown Primary School released a statement on social media to reveal the act of kindness from the Waleses.

“On behalf of Churchtown Primary School, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to their Royal Highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for their incredibly generous donation to our Churchtown Playground fund,” the message read.

“Their kindness and thoughtfulness mean so much to our whole community as we come together to honour the memories of Alice and Bebe, two much-loved members of our school family.”

It continued, “As Alice’s dad Sergio, and I prepare to run the London Marathon today in their memory, we are deeply touched and encouraged by William’s and Kate’s support.”

At the time of the incident, the parents of Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 7, Kate and William released a heart-breaking statement.

During the poignant visit last year, the royal couple wanted to visit Southport to show the community they have not been forgotten and that they'll continue to stand by them.