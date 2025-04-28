Finn Wolfhard all praise for Willem Dafoe after working in ‘The Legend of Ochi’

‘Finn Wolfhard has recently shared his interesting experience working with Willem Dafoe on their new movie, The Legend of Ochi.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Stranger Things star revealed, “For the first few days, it was hard not to see Norman Osborn,” as he referred Willem’s villain in Spider-Man movie.

Reflecting on his experience, Finn said that there was “definitely one quality” of Willem that really stood him out and that’s his “voice”.

“Whenever I would hear his voice, I'd be like, 'Oh, my God! He's real,’” remarked the 22-year-old.

Finn further said, “He's in every movie of all time, and his voice is so iconic, and his acting is so legendary.”

Gushing over Willem, the IT actor noted that working with Oscar nominee “never really wore off, honestly”.

Meanwhile, Finn also shared valuable advice he received from Willem.

“I had a lot of great conversations with him, and I asked him about what it was like as a theatre actor in New York in the '70s and '80s,” explained the Hell of a Summer director.

Finn mentioned, “It was really cool to pick his brain about that stuff.”

The Goldfinch actor pointed out that he got the chance to watch Willem and through watching him, “I feel like I learned a lot about acting and the craft of acting”.

“Willem has just always been someone who I think just is in it for the art of it,” added Finn.

For the unversed, the story of The Legend of Ochi revolves around a young girl (Helena Zengel) who “goes on an adventure to return a young forest creature to its family”.