Kylie Jenner reveals emotional struggle after losing loved one

Kylie Jenner mourns loss of close friend after death

Kylie Jenner is opening up about feeling lonely after the tragic death of a loved one.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to share her reflections on the death of her beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who passed away three months ago at the age of 34.

Posting a throwback video of Jesus in a hotel room last fall, the makeup mogul wrote in the caption, “Found this video from that day. I thought I could get through today without crying, but the ache of missing you hit all over again. Grief isn't getting easier it's just getting lonelier.

Dating the clip October 28, 2024, she heartbreakingly continued, “I miss you so much. Why aren't you here? Every first without you hurts sm.”

This comes after the autopsy results revealed that the late makeup artist had been diagnosed with gastritis in the months leading up to his death.

For the unversed, Jesus had died at a hospital in Los Angeles after flying from Dubai.

His death was announced by sister Gris on February 22, revealing that she had sadly lost her brother “very suddenly and unexpectedly” that day.