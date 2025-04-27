Jennifer Aniston breaks down over one thing she can’t escape

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood legendary actress who’s been an inspiration to millions, has revealed the one fear that leaves her trembling always.

The 56-year-old star shared that she had a unique way of handling this in the past, she would tap the side of the plane with her right hand before stepping onto it with her right foot.

While speaking to Travel + Leisure earlier this April, Aniston said: “I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions... it’s shockingly good.”

Earlier, a well-known Dr Holmes talked about the phobia, saying: “With any fear, it’s important to evaluate whether it’s grounded in reality.”

People who are afraid of flying might find comfort in reading about how safe air travel really is.

“Find the facts and then use that information to challenge unrealistic thoughts that cause you fear,” the Doctor added.

However, Jennifer Aniston, legendary actress who is best known for her character in 90s hit show Friends, has also revealed the most unexpected place she was recognised as Rachel Green and shared how it happened while she stepped out with no clothes.