Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes about his new romance

Sam Asghari filed for divorce with Britney Spears 14 months after marriage

Sam Asghari, who was married to pop star Britney Spears previously, has found new love prior to their divorce.

The former couple tied the knot in 2022 and 14 months after their marriage, the 31-year-old fitness trainer filed for a divorce with Spears, citing 'irreconcilable differences' between the two.

Since last November, Asghari is being linked up with a Real Estate agent, Brooke Irvine.

The new couple has expressed that they are not interested in a Hollywood lifestyle.

The Iranian model and actor, in a recent interview, gushed about his fresh relationship saying that ‘it’s all about love. That's what it is.’

Both Sam and Brooke believe that is not about the industry or Hollywood, rather it is about being present for each other.

While talking to US Weekly, he stated, “It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood. It’s about what really is the most important thing, and that’s being present, being in the moment and supporting others that are doing this same thing.”

The duo made their romance Instagram official this year in January. They marked their first red carpet debut this Friday on April 25 at an hotel event.