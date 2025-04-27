Prince William ditches traditional royal rules as he prepares for throne

Prince William is focused on 'action' rather than long talks on tables, seemingly hinting that he will ditch traditional royal rule in his reign.

As per The Times, the Prince of Wales aims to focus on "projects not patronages," as an active member of the royal family.

The future King wants to work on meaningful projects like eradicating homelessness and combating environmental issues.

William Hague, a former Foreign Secretary, who worked with William for a long time, said, "He phoned me up when I left government. He had this idea—governments were working slowly on illegal wildlife trade, and he asked, 'Why don't we get the private sector involved?'"

He added, "William isn’t interested in lengthy meetings or endless discussions. I've often heard him say, 'There's been too much talk, we need action.'"

Hague revealed that the Prince of Wales is friendly and personable, however he is "results-driven."

"You wouldn't want to tell him you've made no progress. He wants to see real change," he shared.