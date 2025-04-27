Prince Andrew given key opportunity to ‘atone for sins’ after major news

Prince Andrew seemingly received some hope over ‘very slim’ redemption after a key figure in the disgraced Duke’s life is gone.

The Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019, has been living in public exile as the royal continues to receive criticism.

However, Andrew made an appearance at the Easter Sunday service last week with his royal family last week, sparking debate whether the Duke could make a royal comeback, much to the public’s displeasure.

On Saturday, it was revealed that Virginia Giuffre, the most vocal survivor in the Jeffery Epstein case and Andrew’s, died by suicide at age 41.

Now, the Duke is thrown back into the headlines for his scandal, in which Virginia accused him of assaulting her three different times when she was a minor. The Sun’s editor, Matt Wilkinson, believes that Andrew has the opportunity to atone for his sins with a major step.

Royal insiders have suggested that the Andrew should now work with more abuse charities.

“With Virginia Giuffre’s sudden death, many feel now is the moment for the Duke of York to take action - and he must act quickly,” Matt wrote in The Sun.

“If he is brave enough to come forward and show compassion, to throw himself into charity work, only then can the prince truly achieve the redemption he craves.”

However, the journalist stressed that Virginia’s “sad death does not herald any return for Prince Andrew, as he will never be allowed a front row seat again in the Royal Family”.

He noted that it does give Andrew “an opportunity to be the ‘honourable’ man he professes to be”.