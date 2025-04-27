Samuel L. Jackson, Hayden Christensen reunites for ‘Star Wars’ anniversary

Samul L. Jackson and Hayden Christensen had a surprise reunion during the screening of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

The reunion took place amidst the 20th anniversary celebrations of Star Wars franchise.

Christensen took the stage at the El Capitan Theatre in LA, wielding a red lightsabre as he addressed the crowd that he had, "so many amazing memories of making."

Revealing his favourite lightsabre, he told the fans, "I see a lot of lightsabres out here. I see a lot of red lightsabres, which truth be told is my personal favourite lightsabre colour."

Just then Jackson interrupted from off stage, saying, "Hold on, Skywalker. This party ain't even over."

His appearance on the stage was met with a thunderous applause.

Jackson expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude to the loyal fans who have stayed with franchise for 20 years.

"I can hardly believe that we're still as popular as happening as we are. Thank you all so much," he said.

"We had a great time making the film down in Australia. We were hanging' out, doing' stuff," Jackson added while reminiscing about the film shoot.

At the end of their appearance at the Hollywood cinema the duo in unison addressed the fans with the iconic catchphrase of the hit franchise, "May the Force be with you."