Meghan Markle ready to become 'bigger person' amid feud with William, Kate

Meghan Markle aims to "trigger a truce" with the royal family to portray her image as a "saviour," as per a new report.

The feud between the Sussexes and royals is not hidden from the world. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal roles, the two made it to the bad books of royals due to their controversial moves against the key royals.

From bombshell Spare to Netflix series, Harry and Meghan's statements created distance with the royal family.

Now, there are reports that the Montecito couple eyeing reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate, especially the Duchess.

As per The New York Times, "Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good."

An insider added, "Their hope is that (Princess Kate’s return to work) might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William and with the King, too."

On the other hand, it has been said that the future Queen, Catherine also wants to reunite William and Harry after her cancer battle. But, the future King is showing resentment as he believes that Sussexex cannot be trusted again.