Steven Spielberg makes rare comment about Francis Ford Coppola at AFI Award

Steven Spielberg has recently made rare statement about Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather movie.

The Jurassic Park director called Francis “fearless” as he presented him with the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award along with George Lucas at the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award on April 26.

“On one hand, you are a warrior for independent artists, you always champion their causes, but also, and always, you’re fearless in how open you are to ideas, opinions and inspiration,” said Steven about Francis.

The E.T. movie-maker opened up about watching an early cut of Apocalypse Now, which was five hours long, with other movie-makers.

“When the movie ended, you asked us to tell you what we saw, how we felt. You invited all of us in, so one by one, we told you where we were lost and where we were found,” recalled the 78-year-old.

Steven mentioned, “I sat there in awe, learning that leaving yourself open and searching was, in fact, your superpower.”

Interestingly, the director revealed that The Godfather, for him, “is the greatest American movie ever made.

Steven explained, “Many stars can and do take a bow from their work on a page, on a canvas, on a screen, but our applause for you Francis, is from a different kind of audience.”

“When we’re young, it’s our parents we want to make proud, and then it’s our friends, and then it’s our colleagues, and finally, it’s our peers, but you, sir, are peerless,” said The Terminal director.

Steven stated, “You have taken what came before and redefined the canon of American movie.”

“And in so doing, you’ve inspired a generation of storytellers who want to make you proud of their work, proud of our work, and I always want to make you proud of my work,” added The Fablemans director.