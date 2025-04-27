Tom Hardy's wild accent in new thriller 'Havacoc' leaves viewers furious

Tom Hardy's wild accent in new thriller 'Havoc' leaves viewers furious

Tom Hardy’s new action thriller Havoc is grabbing a lot of attention on Netflix after its release, but viewers are left baffled by the actor's unusual accent.

Hardy has been starred in a gritty action-thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans. He plays a detective who fights his way through the criminal underworld to save a politician's estranged son.

The cast also includes Luis Guzmán, Jessie Mei Li, and Timothy Olyphant. As Walker digs deeper, the streets get meaner and the fights just keep coming.

However, in one intense scene, the actor admitted that he nearly didn’t make it, saying: "The Medusa fight scene was hot."

"I was wearing a thermal and a shirt, a wool shirt and a T-shirt. And it was summer."

While the flick got mixed reviews, Havoc seems to be a hit on Netflix, quickly outperforming other original movies like iHostage and Jewel Thief.

The flick keeps up with Hardy’s tradition of playing roles with accents that some fans find hard to follow.

Sharing their opinions, one fan questioned: “Is Tom Hardy trying to pull off a Boston accent in Havoc?”

“I’ve missed playing what accent is Tom Hardy going for?” asked another person.

“Tom Hardy still has his Bikeriders accent,” noted a third viewer.

One quipped: “Tom Hardy’s attempt at the American accent will never not be funny.”