Katy Perry lands in ruthless criticism amid ‘Lifetimes’ tour

Katy Perry ‘struggles’ to please fans as she performs ‘Lifetimes’ tour shows

Katy Perry has been a target of backlash since her journey into Space, and along with the 11-minute journey, fans have found more to criticise.

The 40-year-old popstar went viral on social media as a footage of her dancing at the opening night of her Lifetimes tour caught much negative attention.

During the Mexico City show on Wednesday, the Roar hitmaker performed a robotic dance which has been making rounds on the internet.

Sharing the video, an X user wrote, “People are paying to see this?”

Another added, “so shockingly bad.”

“This clip is not impressive. This looks more like somebody who’s come out of retirement after 30 years and trying to pull the same moves off they did when they were young and popular,” a third chimed in.

“This is the worst choreography I’ve ever seen in my life,” someone declared, while another added, “This looks like an SNL skit,” and “She’s struggling. No energy here. Hope she finds her groove.”

Some harsh critics even took a dig at her Space journey, writing “Too much space travel. She’s not used to being back on the ground.”

“Guess those 11 mins she spent in space could have been better spent on choreography,” commented another social media user.

While the Teenage Dream songstress has not directly responded to the backlash, she asked during her show, “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”