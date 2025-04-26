Justin Bieber refuses to relocate amid paparazzi battle

Justin Bieber opens up about current situation with paparazzi

Justin Bieber is opening up about his current situation with Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues after admitting to being bullied into leaving Los Angeles.

The Sorry singer, who previously sparked concerns among his fans with his recent appearances, took to Instagram Stories to declare his decision to stay in the same city and reject the idea of moving elsewhere due to paparazzi.

Targeting the nosy onlookers, Bieber wrote in the caption, "Everyone telling me to move from LA. U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?

"How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood.”

In addition, he didn’t hold back from sharing his traumatic experiences in the industry as he further went on to add, "It's embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son.

"I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone and be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY."

This comes hot on the heels of his heated exchange with the paparazzi after they had been rigorously following him.

Justin accused them of being greedy for money and uncaring about others' sentiments, let alone privacy.